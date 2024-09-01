Photo contest helps focus planning at South Bay's Coyote Valley Open Space

Through a photo contest, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority gathers input on how to improve the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve.

COYOTE VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Being climate ready means planning for the future. And the managers of a Bay Area open space are using a colorful method to do just that. In fact, it's a mixture of passion, planning and photography.

In fact, hen we first met Ron Horii, he was leading us up a trail at the Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve camera in hand. An avid photographer, Horii is one of the participants in a photo contest sponsored by the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority which manages the preserve. It's goal is to capture the magic of the open space, through the eyes of its visitors.

"I bet a lot of people don't realize that there's a trail down there they can ride their bikes on and walk and such. And there's a lot to see down there," says Horii.

And what Horii saw on one moonlit night, was a bald eagle perched on a branch in front of the darkening sky. What happened next was a delicate combination of skill, and a little luck.

"This time I happened to be riding my bike, and this bird was sitting in a tree just next to the trail and I also lucked out because the moon was out. So, I kind of maneuvered. I got off my bike and it didn't fly away. Which surprised me. And I maneuvered around till I get the moon and the bird both in the same shot," Horii remembers.

The shot was among a dozen winning photographs just unveiled at a community open. Jennifer Peth is associate open space planner for the Authority. She says the photographs and the conversations they spark are helping with development of the Coyote Valley Conservation Area Master Plan. It's a conceptual blueprint for future access and improvements at an open space tucked just south of San Jose in the shadow of Silicon Valley.

"And it's messaging that's not coming from us, but from the public, you know, from the from the visitors of Coyote Valley and how it speaks to them, how the landscape speaks to them," says Peth.

The photos are also being shown at upcoming public meetings, as the authority gathers more public input and suggestions on how to make a majestic opens pace even more spectacular. Organizers are asking attendees at the upcoming open houses to vote on the People's Choice Award for Best Overall Photograph.