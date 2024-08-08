Rare Slate-throated Redstart spotted at park near Stern Grove in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bird watchers are flocking to a San Francisco park, hoping to catch a glimpse or take a photo of a bird that's never before been seen in California.

Birders and photographers are getting up early in the morning looking for a Slate-throated Redstart at Pine Lake Park near Stern Grove.

The rare bird is found in primarily in Mexico and Central America.

We talked to a couple of lucky birders who have captured photos.

"I'm so sorry to say we were here like five minutes. We were really lucky. I don't know. I just had this feeling, 'cause the sun was out, and it was still earlier and there weren't a lot of people," said Marie Mutsuki Mockett.

"It's special. People tell me it's the first time in California. They really like it," said Johnny Wong.

Experts aren't sure how the bird got to Pine Lake.

The sighting has received national attention after being featured in the American Birding Association's podcast.