19-year-old man arrested for allegedly vandalizing iconic Pink Triangle on SF's Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who was allegedly defacing the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks on Tuesday.

About 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism and spotted a man "actively defacing" the art installation on Twin Peaks.

Police chased and eventually arrested a 19-year-old San Francisco resident, and seized vandalism tools.

The giant Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks was installed by hundreds of volunteers early Saturday, marking the start of Pride Month.

The Pink Triangle is "a powerful symbol of our city's commitment to supporting LGBT rights" and commemorates victims of the past, San Francisco police said in a statement on social media.

"This vandalism is unacceptable in our city and the San Francisco Police Department condemns this act," police said. "We stand united with our LGBT community this month and every month as we continue the fight for equality."

The 30th annual Pink Triangle, spanning about an acre on Twin Peaks, was installed in early June to mark Pride month and will be on display until June 29.

EDITORIAL NOTE: Per ABC7 News crime guidelines, we are not naming the suspect or showing their photo until they have been formally charged.