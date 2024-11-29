24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 killed in crash on Hwy 4 in Pittsburg, all EB lanes reopen

Bay City News logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 5:56PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Eastbound lanes were reopened at about 9 a.m. Friday on state Highway 4 at Railroad Avenue, in Pittsburg, following a closure because of a fatal collision.

At least one person died in the four-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 5:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
'
The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

Eastbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted onto the Bailey Road off-ramp as the scene was investigated and cleared.

Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW