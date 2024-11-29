1 killed in crash on Hwy 4 in Pittsburg, all EB lanes reopen

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- Eastbound lanes were reopened at about 9 a.m. Friday on state Highway 4 at Railroad Avenue, in Pittsburg, following a closure because of a fatal collision.

At least one person died in the four-vehicle crash, which occurred at about 5:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near the Railroad Avenue off-ramp.

Eastbound lanes were closed, and traffic was diverted onto the Bailey Road off-ramp as the scene was investigated and cleared.