Pleasant Hill 'Light Up the Night' holiday event welcomes thousands with brief break from rain

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- In Pleasant Hill, thousands came out for the annual "Light Up the Night" holiday event downtown. It was a great chance to break from the rain with clear skies too.

With Thanksgiving just days away, it was the perfect start to the holiday season for many. For others, it's about family and community.

Santa led the countdown for lighting the Christmas tree. Families enjoyed crafts for kids, food and drinks and cultural performances like Mexican folk dancing.

The mayor says the event was also a big boost for local businesses.

"This is a fantastic event. We are so excited that the weather held off today. So many people coming to our downtown. Definitely stimulates our local economy, that have really struggled over the years, and that are really starting to bounce back," said Mayor Matt Rinn.