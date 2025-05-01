24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Police investigating multiple bodies discovered at Solano County residence

Thursday, May 1, 2025 10:41PM
SUISUN CITY, Calif. -- Police in Suisun City in Solano County are investigating multiple deaths at a residence in the city, the department said Thursday afternoon.

Detectives were in the 500 block of Lassen Avenue, where they said there is more than one deceased person.

"This investigation is in the beginning stages," the department said on social media at about 12:45 p.m. "However, we do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time."

People are asked to avoid the area.

Suisun City police will update the community when it has more information, the department said.

