Man injured after being shot by police during chase in Burlingame, officials say

BURLINGAME, Calif. -- A man is in stable condition after being shot by police in Burlingame early Saturday morning, according to a San Mateo Police Department press release.

Officers from both the San Mateo and Burlingame police departments were involved in the shooting, which is being investigated by both departments and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

San Mateo police officers were called to the 800 block of North San Mateo Drive just before 3 a.m. on Saturday after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots, police said.

Officers found a man near the intersection of Jefferson Court and State Street. They allege he pointed a firearm at them before running northbound on Jefferson Court.

Police called for backup and gave chase. The man was found by a Burlingame police officer near the intersection of Bayswater Avenue and Myrtle Road.

Police allege the man was standing in the street with a firearm, yelling.

Rubber projectiles were allegedly unsuccessful before one officer from the San Mateo Police Department and one officer from the Burlingame Police Department each shot the man with their service weapons at about 4 a.m.

Police allege a loaded, 45-caliber Glock pistol was recovered.

They provided medical aid, and he was taken to a hospital, where police said on Saturday afternoon that he was in stable condition.

The officer-involved shooting protocol has three components, police said, including an investigation by the county district attorney's office, the police departments' own investigation and a separate administrative review, according to the press release.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave while the district attorney's investigation is conducted, per the DA's policy.