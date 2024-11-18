SJPD shooting leaves barricaded suspect with knife in critical condition: police

SJPD says a suspect is in critical condition from being shot by an officer after threatening police with a knife and barricading inside a home.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A police shooting in San Jose has left one person in critical condition.

Police have been in the area near South 1st and Sutter Streets for nearly 10 hours after being called Sunday evening. Sutter Street is still closed from South 1st Street to South Almaden Avenue while police work to figure out what happened.

According to SJPD, this was originally called in as a family disturbance just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect threatened officers with a knife, forcing one officer to shoot the suspect.

That's when the suspect barricaded themself back inside the home but was eventually taken into custody.

According to SJPD's last update before 2 a.m. Monday, the suspect was transported to a local hospital and was in critical conditions.

Police are expected to give more information in a press conference later today.