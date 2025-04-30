Police standoff on Bay Bridge prompts lane closures, severe eastbound traffic backup, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A police standoff prompted the closure of all I-80 eastbound lanes at the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island Wednesday afternoon, causing a severe traffic backup, California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes headed out of San Francisco are currently closed and traffic is backed up all the way to the U.S. 101/I-280 split.

CHP said the standoff is with a man who has been climbing on the bridge since at least 2:30 p.m.

Officers say he's been seen on both the upper and lower decks, but climbed under the lower deck around 4 p.m.

