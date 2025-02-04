Police standoff underway in Hayward after chasing driver through East Bay

A police standoff is underway in Hayward after officers chased a driver through the East Bay Monday afternoon.

A police standoff is underway in Hayward after officers chased a driver through the East Bay Monday afternoon.

A police standoff is underway in Hayward after officers chased a driver through the East Bay Monday afternoon.

A police standoff is underway in Hayward after officers chased a driver through the East Bay Monday afternoon.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A police standoff is underway in Hayward after officers chased a driver through the East Bay Monday afternoon.

The pursuit ended in the driveway of a home on Fuller Avenue, which runs parallel to I-880.

We understand the East Bay Regional Parks police and the Alameda County Sheriff are both involved.

This pursuit started at around 4:20 p.m. -- we know it's gone through Union City and Hayward.

Video shows the vehicle driving into the driveway of the home.

From the video, people who lived at the home waved that truck into the driveway.

And then it appears they tried to wave off the pursuing police officers and sheriff's deputies.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.