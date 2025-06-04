'Poor training and supervision': New report details what caused Feb. Martinez refinery fire

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A critical report out now slams the Martinez Refining Company over a three-day fire that burned back in February. The report examines what's to blame for the blaze.

The independent investigation concluded that human error caused the massive refinery fire -- and it was because of several key factors.

A 21-page report indicates that a lack of qualified workers and poor training and supervision contributed to the Martinez refinery fire.

That fire burned for days, prompting a shelter-in place advisory for nearby neighborhoods.

MORE: Over 7,000 gallons spilled during Martinez Refining Company fire last month, report says

According to the report, a fire ignited at the PBF Energy Facility when two contract union workers "mistakenly loosened the bolts on a flange full of hot hydrocarbons during a routine but hazardous procedure."

The problems stemmed from "inadequate" supervision and training of contract workers.

Heidi Taylor is a co-founder of Healthy Martinez, a refinery accountability group. She's also on the MRC Oversight Committee.

"This is very concerning that a contractor can open the wrong flange and cause extensive devastation to workers, our community, it's just not acceptable," said Taylor.

"All of the issues identified in this report that were problems come down to management oversight on procedures and practices over contractors. That's the common thread. That's what needs to be improved. That's also what led to other issues at this refinery," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia.

MORE: NorCal gas prices have risen since Martinez Refinery fire, petroleum watchdog says

"This is clearly a pattern and practice of putting the schedule over safety. It's also a pattern and practice of not listening to steel workers who are the operators out there," said Taylor.

ABC7 News reached out to the Martinez Refining Company for comment. They say they are reviewing the investigation report and released this statement saying: "We are still working on our own internal investigation report, which we will submit to Contra Costa Health by the end of this month. In the meantime, we will continue to work cooperatively with all agencies on this matter."

A Contra Costa County Health Safety Inspection has been completed.

A full-facility audit is expected to be done in a few weeks.

There's also a public comment period that's open until July 25.