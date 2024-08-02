Powerball ticket bought in San Francisco worth nearly $1 million

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Someone in San Francisco got lucky and won close to a million dollars.

The person matched all but the power ball. That means they won't get the jackpot of $154 million, but they will take home a cool $987,000.

The drawing took place Wednesday and California State Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a corner market store in Glen Park.

The winning numbers were 23, 34, 37, 50 and 58, with a Powerball of 7.