Elementary school student brought handgun, ammunition to school: Sheriff

Police in Vermont are investigating after an elementary school student brought a firearm and dozens of rounds of ammunition to school, authorities said.

A student at Pownal Elementary in Pownal brought an unloaded 9 mm handgun and 67 rounds of ammunition to school on Wednesday, according to the Bennington County Sheriff's Department.

The student "sent a message about it on social media," and other students who saw the message reported it to their teachers "immediately," the sheriff's department said. The student was safely removed from the classroom and the firearm and ammunition taken from his backpack, the department said.

Pownal Elementary School in Pownal, Vermont, March 19, 2025. WTEN

"Their quick thinking helped stop a bad situation before anyone got hurt," Sheriff James Gulley said in a news release.

Two students notified Pownal Elementary School administrators that another student had indicated he was bringing a firearm to school, according to Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union Assistant Superintendent Laura Boudreau.

"The administration and campus safety officer met with the student, who admitted to having possession of the firearm in their backpack," the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union said in a letter sent to the school's families. "The student surrendered the firearm to the administration and campus safety officer."

School administrators contacted Vermont State Police, who dispatched a member of the Bennington County Sheriff's Department, which is now investigating, the district said.

"At this time there is no indication that there are any further safety concerns to the school community," the district's letter stated.

Police did not release information on the age or grade of the student. The school enrolls students in kindergarten to sixth grade.

The district said no additional details will be released at this time amid the ongoing investigation.

Boudreau said they are "incredibly thankful" for the two students who came forward and "are proud of our administrators who followed our carefully researched and planned protocol."

"Thank you to all of the law enforcement personnel involved in keeping our school community safe, including the Bennington County Sheriff's Department who is handling this active investigation," she said in a statement.

Gulley also commended the students.

"This is a reminder that if you see something concerning, say something," he said. "The students who reported this situation helped protect their school and classmates."

According to research from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, 275 guns were brought to school by students under the age of 11 from fall 2017 to spring 2023.

"The majority of these incidents happened during the past two school years (2021-2022 and 2022-2023), which may indicate access to firearms among young people is increasing," the organization said.