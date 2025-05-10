Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in San Jose car crash, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a collision on Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash reported on southbound Highway 280 north of Bird Avenue and determined that a green Honda Civic had crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into a Ford pickup truck, causing the Honda driver to be ejected, CHP officials said.

The driver, a 25-year-old San Jose woman, was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center where authorities determined she was pregnant. Both she and her unborn child succumbed to their injuries. The woman's name was not immediately available.

There were two children in the Honda at the time and neither appeared to suffer any injuries in the crash but were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.