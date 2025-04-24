Wrong-way driver dies in 4-car crash during East Bay chase, sheriff says

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- At least one person is dead after a wrong-way driver caused a four-car crash Tuesday night.
Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies were chasing a car along Highway 160 near Highway 4 in Antioch.
Deputies say they called off the chase after the suspect crossed the center divider and started driving on the wrong side of the road.
Investigators say the crash happened after they lost sight of the vehicle.
It's unclear why they were chasing it in the first place.
The wrong-way driver died in the crash. At least three other people were hurt.