Preliminary 3.4 earthquake strikes near San Martin, USGS says

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near San Martin Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It struck at 1:35 p.m. USGS reports that the earthquake was about 6.9 km in depth.

Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

San Martin is located just south of Morgan Hill.

No injuries have been reported.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit