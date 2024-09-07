  • Watch Now

Preliminary magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes near The Geysers in Northern CA, USGS says

Saturday, September 7, 2024 4:24PM
A preliminary 4.3 earthquake struck near The Geysers in Northern California on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the quake happened around 7:30 a.m.

It was centered about a mile southeast of the Geysers with shaking felt in Santa Rosa.

That's just under 40 miles away.

It had a depth of 0.62 miles.

The quake was originally estimated to be a magnitude 4.2.

There are no reports of injuries or damages.

