President Trump's tariffs put unprecedented tension between Canada and US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump isn't showing signs of backing down with tariffs on some of the country's biggest trading partners poised to begin.

As of Tuesday, goods coming from Canada and Mexico will be taxed 25% with a lower 10% tariff on Canadian energy, and 10% tariff on items from China.

The president is blaming these countries for illegal immigration and drug trafficking -- which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau quickly refuted.

"Less than 1% of fentanyl and less than 1% of illegal crossing into the United States come from Canada," said Trudeau.

"On the Canadian side, there's almost a sense of betrayal," said Terri Givens PhD, a professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. "When listening to Prime Minister Trudeau last night, really, what I got was a sense of emotion and sadness about the impact this is going to have on the relationship between the U.S. and Canada."

Trudeau is challenging the very premise of Trump's tariffs. saying it's a violation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. which went into effect in July of 2020.

"I am announcing Canada will be responding to the U.S. trade action with 25% tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods." said Trudeau.

Some Canadian provinces are ordering government-run liquor stores to remove American-made alcohol from shelves.

"There's no negotiation going on. There's a problem in that typically in these types of situations you'd have a diplomatic dialog going on," said Dr. Givens. "We are in uncharted territory. We have no idea what Trump is going to do."