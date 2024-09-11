Bay Area Democrats, Republicans hold debate watch parties including one at VP Harris' former home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday night in San Francisco, all eyes were watching the presidential debate. There were viewing parties held across the city, including one where Vice President Kamala Harris once lived.

ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone attended both Democratic and Republican parties.

On the top of the above video you see a Kamala Harris debate viewing party taking place where she used to live.

On the bottom part of that video you can see the GOP Trump viewing party at the Mad Dog in the Fog bar.

Both in San Francisco, both with eager crowds.

We start in Harris's former condo in the City by the Bay. Those attending say she lived here for 17 years before it became an Airbnb.

"I think it's incredible to see Kamala Harris, whose apartment we are in tonight standing up for the values that so many in San Francisco believe in, so many in the nation believe in," said Priya Clemens who hosts the 100 Days of Kamala podcast.

"How could people be supporting somebody who is so unclear has such a lie-filled troubling vision for our country? But they are, it makes me feel sad really," said Samantha Wright who is a Kamala Harris supporter.

At this party, there were laughs and cheers but everything was pro-Kamala and anti-Trump.

"On the one hand, you have the prosecutor who is well prepared, a policy wonk, a smart human being and a good debater; and on the other hand you have a chaos agent who is desperately trying to stay out of prison. This debate is fascinating," said Alex Clemens who is in support of Harris.

But at the GOP viewing party, a much different take on the debate: pro-Trump, anti-Harris.

"There has to be a change because this illegitimate regime has run us into the ground. Prices of beer, prices of food, prices of gas, up through the roof," said Robert Wells who is a supporter of Donald Trump.

"I think President Trump is doing very well. Frankly, I think if it was a fight they'd call it a TKO," said John Dennis who is chair of the San Francisco GOP.

"She didn't answer any questions and she really blew it on foreign policy when it came to energy policy and the economy," said Jason Clark, who is the Bay Area regional vice chair of the California Republican Party.

Yvette Corkrean is a Republican running for state senator, but wouldn't say who she thought did a better job in the debate.

"Were you more impressed by Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?" asked Stone.

"I think we have to see what the voters decide on in November," responded Corkrean.

Certainly one thing was clear, whether they were watching in a condo or at a neighborhood bar. It seems like the debate was an enjoyable one for those on both sides.