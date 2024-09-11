SJ State students host debate watch party, discuss what issues concern them

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of San Jose State students gathered to watch the presidential debate in person and online.

Each one motivated to follow this presidential election for different reasons.

For freshman Valeria Cortez, it's the economy and immigration.

For Prachetha Kikkeri, it's the housing crisis.

ABC News presidential debate fact check: A look at the claims made by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Khan Gerel, a senior, said immigration and abortion rights.

Israel Archie said healthcare.

Bridge SJSU, a non-partisan organization, helped host the watch party on the bottom floor of the campus library.

"I just want to be civil and see what people think. And I feel like it's not just Trump or Harris - I think it's policy over party, like who has the best policies," Prachetha Kikkeri said.

"It should be people that don't agree on everything but sit, able to come together in the same room and you know, watch their candidates debate," Israel Archie said.

Harris-Trump presidential debate transcript

Many students told us, this a politically0charged time at colleges.

"Especially with things happening internationally in different countries, its definitely affecting the overall atmosphere of students opinions, ideas and how they are able to represent themselves," Cortez said.

"While it might seem really charged right now, I believe it's for the good," Gerel

Students from SJSU, Stanford, St. Mary's and other Bay Area college campuses are coordinating a joint event in November.

"Even though you know, you're not going to get that perfect individual - just vote," Archie said.