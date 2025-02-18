'No Kings, No Nazis': Thousands in Bay Area protest Trump, Musk on Presidents' Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of demonstrators around the Bay Area marked President's Day by joining a national day of action to protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Protests began at noon Monday in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda, in front of city halls and Tesla dealerships.

In Oakland, more than 1,000 protesters fanned out along Grand Avenue from the Grand Lake Theater to Lake Merritt, carrying signs that read "Not My President," "Dangerous Oligarchs Grab Everything (DOGE)" and "No Kings, No Nazis".

Some protesters gathered first in the city's Fruitvale District for a "Not My President's Day" rally organized by Revcom Corps, before a march and rideout to Lake Merritt.

Others showed up in the Grand Lake area to take part, including one contingent put together by two East Bay women. They were surprised by the turnout and interest the protest had generated on sites like Indivisible.org and 50501, which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one day.

"We're just two moms who got sick of waiting for something to happen. We're not professional organizers," said Andrea Muchin, an Oakland floral designer who worked with attorney Heather Haggarty to bring protesters to the event.

Muchin said she felt that people had been "paralyzed with shock and anger" by Trump's initial actions and were looking for ways to take action.

Comic W. Kamau Bell also showed up at the Oakland protest, at Splash Pad Park across from the Grand Lake Theater.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, protesters also marched in front of San Francisco City Hall and a Tesla showroom in San Francisco.

Across the country protesters filled the national mall in Washington D.C., New York City and other major U.S. cities, at city halls and Tesla dealerships.