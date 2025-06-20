Pride of Broadway | Watch full episode

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Friday, June 20, 2025 10:14PM
"Pride of Broadway" is a dazzling half-hour special celebrating queer and ally stars of the Broadway stage, including the original stars of "Wicked."

The Pride of Broadway is a dazzling half-hour special celebrating queer and ally stars of the Broadway stage.

The show features a very special reunion of the original Broadway legends of "Wicked," Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, along with more of the brightest stars of the stage and screen, including Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty and Cynthia Nixon.

The special highlights the contributions of these award-winning artists to culture and society through exclusive on-camera interviews, behind-the-scenes footage from Out/The Advocate's Pride Issue cover shoot, and the most fabulous highlights and red carpet moments from the Pride of Broadway Cover Party.

