Coyote spotted visiting Pink Triangle at San Francisco's Twin Peaks: Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was a surprise visitor Tuesday at the Pink Triangle up on San Francisco's Twin Peaks.

The triangle founder captured video of a coyote getting ready for Pride.

As you may know, the triangle is an annual display in the city.

It's reclaiming the pink triangle, which was once used to label and shame -- but has become a symbol of resistance, hope and love.