Pro-Palestinian activists march in Oakland demanding VP Kamala Harris commit to Israel arms embargo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On the eve of the DNC in Chicago, pro-Palestinian activists rallied Sunday to send a message to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists took to the streets of Oakland, the hometown of Harris.

The group, gathering near Lake Merritt on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, demanded that Harris commit to an arms embargo on Israel, just days after the Biden Administration's approval of a $20 billion weapons package to Israel.

"We see it as critical that in a moment when working people are being squeezed by skyrocketing cost of living, that money not go to bomb children in Gaza," said Wassim Hage from the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Activists say that money should be invested in local communities like Oakland instead.

"I'm reminding you, it's your duty to stand by Palestinians," said one activist.

Pro-Palestinian protestors have followed Harris on the campaign trail. She was interrupted during a recent rally speech in Detroit.

"You know what, if you want Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," said Harris addressing protesters.

Demonstrators were outside last weekend's Harris fundraiser in San Francisco.

The vice president offered a response last week.

"We need to get the hostages out. We need a hostage deal, and we need a cease-fire. I can't stress that enough it needs to get done, and it needs to get done now," Harris said.

"We really want to see policy changes around Israel, not just words and lip service," said Alice Robinson from Jewish Voices for Peace Bay Area.

Some of these activists are headed to Chicago to protest outside the DNC, to send Democrats and Vice President Harris a message.

"We're going to hit the streets. We're going to be pushing all these messages, also tying the message of cease-fire and arms embargo to other progressive policies people are demanding from Democrats," Hage said.

Activists say they'll keep marching until a Gaza cease-fire and arms embargo deal happens.