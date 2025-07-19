Procession takes place for slain Oakland parole agent killed by recently-release parolee

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Friday, a law enforcement procession carried parole agent Joshua Byrd's body from the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau in Oakland to the East Lake Funeral Home in Sacramento.

Byrd, 40, was identified by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as the parole agent shot and killed inside the Oakland parole unit on Thursday afternoon at about 12:50 p.m. Hours later, 48-year-old Bryan Keith Hall of Oakland was arrested and taken into custody and charged with murder in the first-degree.

After serving with distinction in the U.S. Navy, Byrd joined CDCR in 2014 as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After that, he served as a correctional officer, rising to the rank of correctional agent in 2020. In 2024, Byrd joined the Division of Adult Parole Operations in Oakland as a parole agent.

Alameda County court records show that Hall has a long criminal history, dating back to 1996. The CDCR confirmed that Hall was charged with attempted murder causing great bodily injury in 2022. That charge was connected to a stabbing. Hall spent more than two years in a local jail and wasn't sentenced until earlier this year. The case was resolved with the Alameda County District Attorney's office. Hall was sentenced to four years for assault with a deadly weapon, and all other charges and special allegations were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea.

Hall was released on parole immediately, because he had already served time.

Bryan Clay, CEO of Lead Star Security, spent nearly 30 years with the CDCR. He retired in 2016 after supervising all of the parole offices in Northern California.

"This has never happened before. It's pretty much unheard of," said Clay, who was still in shock.

CDCR said Byrd's line-of-duty death was the first for the department since 2018 and the first time a parole agent has been killed in the line of duty since the state enacted the parole law in 1893.

Looking ahead, Clay feels the department might look into making changes at their offices.

"I think there may be some change, it's definitely going to be an eye opener," said Clay. "People are going to look a bit differently at how we're approaching parolees and allowing them to come into the building."