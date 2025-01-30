Producers Abby Wambach and Sara Bareilles present heartfelt documentary at Sundance Film Festival

Sundance premiered a list of documentaries including "Come See Me in the Good Light" from Ryan White and Tig Notaro

Producers Abby Wambach and Sara Bareilles share their new documentary, "Come See Me in the Good Light," which premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

PARK CITY, Utah -- The Sundance Film Festival showcased a powerful selection of documentary films this year in Park City.

That list included, "Come See Me in the Good Light" which chronicles Andrea Gibson's personal journey battling cancer and her relationship with partner Megan Falley.

Directed by Ryan White and produced by Tig Notaro, the new documentary captures their poignant story.

We spoke with some of the film's producers about the experience of presenting it to an eager Sundance audience.

Executive Producer Abby Wambach was excited to share the story.

"Their story needs to be seen, needed to be told, and I feel so grateful that we got to be a part of it," she said.

Fellow Executive Producer Sara Bareilles shared her hopes for the film's impact, saying, "This film is so stunningly beautiful, and the hope embedded in it will be incredible medicine for everyone who gets to see it."

Sundance serves as the ultimate gathering for original storytellers and passionate audiences, often launching films to studios or streaming platforms.

"These kinds of events that bring creators and makers and artists and fans, people who just love movies that come together, it's just a really, it's electric," Wambach added.