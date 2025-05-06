Proposed Oakland budget would fund 6 police academy classes in 2 years

As Oakland prepares for a new mayor to take over, safety looks to be a top priority.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As Oakland prepares for a new mayor to take over, safety looks to be a top priority.

Monday Oakland's interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins took center stage in regard to his proposed two year city budget.

It comes at an interesting time since Mayor-Elect Barbara Lee will be sworn in in a matter of weeks and the council has until June 30 to approve.

"I speak with the mayor-elect almost every morning and she's had some input, but it's been a short time since she has been declared the winner of the mayor election, so probably not as much as she would have liked," said Jenkins.

The proposed plan would restore funding to a total of six police academies over two years in hopes of adding officers, but aims to cut police overtime each year.

"I think from a visibility standpoint, getting us back to at least that 700 number in regards to NN, to where we can staff different events without the use of overtime," said Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

Because Measure A was passed by Oakland voters, several Oakland firehouses will stay open but due to cuts, stations that were recently "browned out" or temporarily closed, will stay that way.

"As a fire department we understand we're a spoke in the wheel, we're part of the public safety team everybody has had to take some level of cut," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

"If the measure had not passed, we would have been looking at a bleak situation for fire because closing four firehouses would be extraordinarily impactful on our city," said Jenkins.

The proposed cuts would eliminate 400 city jobs, most of which are currently vacant. There is also talk of another proposed tax going to voters in 2026, all to help balance the budget.

Jenkins discussed the proposed budget early Monday afternoon, but as of 11 p.m. Monday, we hadn't received a copy of that budget, nor had some city councilmembers that we spoke with.