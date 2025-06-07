Protesters, federal agents clash after ICE raid in Southern California

PARAMOUNT, Calif. -- Protesters and federal agents clashed on streets in Paramount on Saturday morning after a raid was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The confrontation occurred near a Home Depot at 6400 Alondra Boulevard, just east of the 710 Freeway.

Some protesters turned over shopping carts and other objects in the street, and U.S. Border Patrol agents wearing gas masks were present at the scene.

Flash-bang smoke grenades were deployed, but it was unclear by whom. At least one protester was injured.

Saturday's incident in Paramount comes the day after federal immigration authorities arrested more than 40 people across Los Angeles, as protesters gathered Friday outside a federal detention center demanding their release before police in riot gear tossed tear gas canisters to disperse the crowd.

ICE officers executed search warrants at multiple locations, including outside a clothing warehouse where a tense scene unfolded as a crowd tried to block agents from driving away. Sirens blared as protesters surrounded black SUVs and tactical vehicles. Officers threw flash bangs into the street to disperse people as they shouted and filmed the scene with their cell phones. One demonstrator tried to physically stop a vehicle from leaving.

Forty-four people were arrested on immigration violations across multiple locations, said Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations. The president of SEIU California, a major labor union, was arrested and charged for impeding a federal agent while protesting, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the activity was meant to "sow terror" in the nation's second-largest city.

Federal immigration authorities have been ramping up arrests across the country to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise of mass deportations. Todd Lyons, the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, defended his tactics earlier this week against criticism that authorities are being too heavy-handed. He has said ICE is averaging about 1,600 arrests per day and that the agency has arrested "dangerous criminals."