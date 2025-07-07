Protesters rally outside of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's SF home: Here's why

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters descended upon the San Francisco home of billionaire tech CEO and entrepreneur Sam Altman on Sunday.

The OpenAI CEO was targeted because of his praise for President Donald Trump and backing of the president's so called "Big Beautiful Bill," which slashes safety net programs like Medicaid and food assistance.

Sam Altman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, OpenAI, testifies before a Senate Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, May 8, 2025. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A group walking to Sam Altman's home chanting, "They try to stop us, but we keep coming back" and "they say cut back, we say fight back."

"My neighbors, my friends, my family, the people who are most deserving are going to be basically reverse Robin Hooded by these billionaires, and we can't be lining their pockets while we're cutting a trillion from Medicaid, SNAP, food assistance and other vital services," said Ashmu Murakami, Sunrise Movement.

The federal budget was signed into law Friday and includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts. It initially included a 10 year moratorium on states being able to regulate AI, but that provision was stripped by the senate.

"The people making out like bandits with this bill are going to be the billionaires. They are getting the largest tax cuts with this bill and we will be the ones suffering," Murakami said.

The group going so far as to ring Altman's doorbell, and with no answer leaving this message:

"Sam, I don't know if you're here, or if you're listening. I'm a tech worker and I live in your neighborhood and I have a problem with what you're doing in this world, burning all these fossil fuels to power your AI systems that are going to do god knows what. We came to your house today to let you know we're not going to let you just burn our planet down. Our futures are at stake."