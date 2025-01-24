The documentary, featuring interviews with Chaka Khan, Andre 3000, Q-Tip and more premieres Feb 13

Questlove's 'SLY LIVES!' looks at the legacy of an iconic band

Questlove looks at the life and legacy of the groundbreaking band Sly and the Family Stone in "SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)." The doc premieres on Hulu Feb. 13.

We're getting a closer look at the new documentary, "SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)."

The doc, directed by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson examines the life and legacy of the groundbreaking band Sly and the Family Stone.

According to the official synopsis, "the film captures the band's rise, reign and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America."

Common serves as one of the executive producers on the project.

Among the stars Questlove spoke to are Chaka Khan, Andre 3000, Q-Tip, D'Angelo, Nile Rogers and Clive Davis as well as Sly and the Family Stone bandmates Jerry Martini, Larry Graham Jr. and Greg Errico.

"Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius)" had its world premiere Thursday at Sundance Film Festival. It'll stream February 13 on Hulu.

