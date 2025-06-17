WATCH LIVE: SF Giants introduce Rafael Devers after acquiring player from Boston Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants will be introducing their newest slugger Rafael Devers in a press conference on Tuesday.

You can watch it on our 24/7 stream in the video player above at 2:30 p.m.

The team traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

Devers should bring the Giants' offense some much needed pop, sports analysts say.

He already has 15 homers this season and has three "30 home run" seasons in his career.

It wasn't cheap to acquire Devers.

It reportedly cost the San Francisco Giants major league pitchers -- as well as two minor leaguers.

The Giants are sending starter Jordan Hicks and 23-year-old lefty Kyle Harrison, among others, to Boston in exchange, sources said.

They'll also pay the rest of Devers' contract -- which is worth about $250 million.

The SF Giants will play the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.