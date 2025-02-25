Recalled Alameda Co. DA launches podcast, speaks about topics she was restricted on

"Folks urged me to be part of the community and have a voice again"

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Recalled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is gearing up to enter a new phase in her professional life. Price is launching a podcast on Tuesday.

"Check out 'Pamela Price: Unfiltered.' I'm Pamela Price your host and that is where we get to correct the record," said Price in her promotional video posted on Instagram.

Three months after being recalled by voters, Price said the community asked her to voice her opinions.

"Folks urged me to be part of the community and have a voice again," said Price.

Luz Pena: "It's interesting how you just said, 'to have a voice again,' and the name of your podcast is Pamela Price Unfiltered. So, what have you been holding back?"

Pamela Price: "Many things that I couldn't talk about while I was in the district attorney's office. I have a lot of opinions; I have a lot of information about things that we were not able to share."

We sat down with Price to have an unfiltered conversation about her take on becoming the first African American woman to hold the county's top prosecutor job and then getting voted out.

Pena: "What are some of your regrets?"

Price: "Certainly, I regret that the voters decided to end my term prematurely. You know the way the government works, it takes time. We were not given enough time really to role out all the things that we wanted to do. I wanted to do a lot more training with the lawyers, I think they need training on a lot of issues. I wanted to fully finish setting up the public accountability unit. We needed to get the conviction integrity unit really going. Alameda County needs that desperately."

Price wanted to reform the county's justice system - something she still believes in.

"We continue to be one of the most diverse counties in the country and so I think our values will be reflected in that," said Price.

Pena: "Do you think that people don't want progressive policies anymore because we saw what happened with you? You got recalled. We saw what happened with Chesa Boudin who also got recalled."

Price: "I think that people want progressive policies because progressive policies are about public safety. I think people want a DA that cares about gun violence in this community."

Price also had a message for the new District Attorney, Ursula Jones Dickson.

"Take your time, we took our time coming in. I was fortunate that I was able to come into the office with a great team of people. She needs to have a great team, and she needs to take her time and learn how the office works. It's a very different office of when she left it more than a decade ago. I hope she recognizes the great improvements we made," said Price. "I directed the supervisors before I left to prepare comprehensive reports for her."

As to her new path, she is planning a new episode and guests every week.

"I'm grateful to the people of Alameda County and I owe them a great deal for my success and I want to share with them the things I have learned along the way," said Price.