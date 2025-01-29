Alameda County Superior Court Judge Ursula Jones Dickson named new district attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County Board of Supervisors announced a new district attorney Tuesday night.

The board chose Ursula Jones Dickson after three rounds of voting.

Jones-Dickson is an Alameda County Superior Court judge.

She previously worked as a deputy DA for the county.

She will be sworn in as DA early next month and serve in the role until the next general election in 2026.

Previous District Attorney Pamela Price was recalled by voters back in November.

The Board of Supervisors received dozens of applications from people who wanted to replace Price. There were seven finalists.