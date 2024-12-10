Interim Alameda County DA hopes to turn page, ensure public safety after recall of Pamela Price

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, there's new leadership at the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Former District Attorney Pamela Price is gone after being recalled by voters in November. Price's chief assistant, Royl Roberts is now stepping in as Interim DA, although it's unclear how long he'll be in the job.

"On Monday morning, the page is turning, the page has turned," said Roberts.

Roberts says it's a new day in the DA's office, just days after Price left the building for good.

"I'm not Pamela Price, I'm Royl Roberts, there's going to be changes in the way the office moves forward," said Roberts.

Roberts served as Price's chief assistant for two years although he's got limited experience as a prosecutor, he's appointing those who do.

"I've already appointed three chiefs of prosecution to help with a continuity of prosecution within the office, those individuals have a combined experience of 83 years in this office," Roberts said.

Former DA Price was recalled by voters in November, who believe she was soft on crime and insensitive to crime victims. A mandate not lost on Roberts.

"Families are excited they'll be a change hopefully with the next administration," said Brenda Grisham.

Grisham led the recall of Price, she hopes the new guard will hold violent crime offenders accountable.

"The DA's department has good prosecutors that are there, we just need them to work with him and get things done," said Grisham.

It's unclear how long Roberts will be in charge. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors could finalize a process to appoint Price's temporary replacement on Tuesday. Whoever the board selects as interim DA, will serve until the county's next scheduled election in 2026.

Roberts says he won't run but he will fill in as long as he's needed.