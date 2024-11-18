Recalled Alameda Co. DA Pamela Price to discuss election results

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Recalled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price will be discussing the "election results and their implications for the future of Alameda County," in a press conference on Monday.

The campaign to remove Price from the district attorney's office won with 65.22% in favor and 34.78% opposed in unofficial results.

Soon after Price took office, opponents launched a petition drive and ultimately gathered enough signatures to place her name on a recall ballot, maintaining that her progressive reform platform was too soft on criminals and led to increasing crime -- making her the first district attorney in the county's history to face a recall.

Price won the 2022 election with roughly 53% of the vote and became the first African American woman to hold the county's top prosecutor job.

Recall supporters have collectively spent roughly $2.6 million to remove Price from office via two primary campaign finance committees -- Save Alameda For Everyone and Supporters of Recall Pamela Price, which has significant financial support from several East Bay police officers' unions. Financial supporters include Oakland's and the Deputy Sheriffs Association of Alameda County, along with PG &E and Philip Dreyfuss, a wealthy hedge fund executive and Piedmont resident.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.