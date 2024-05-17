Recycle Right: A helpful guide for recycling and composting

These easy-to-remember tips from Oakland Recycles will ensure that you're recycling and composting properly.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- If recycling and composting seems like a daunting task, just remember that taking the extra step to properly separate waste materials positively impacts the planet.

When compostable materials like food scraps, paper, and plant trimmings break down in landfills, they produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

You can actually help fight climate change by putting food scraps and plant debris in your compost bin or cart.

Same thing goes for recyclables thrown in the trash. Plus, landfilled recyclables cannot be repurposed into new materials.

"These are common items that go into trash bin: coffee cups, plastic lids, plastic bags, and food wrap," shared Warren Chu, Public Sector Manager for WM. "These items go in the compost bin: food scraps, food, soil, paper, and yard trimmings."

Chu added, "Recycle plastic bottles, cardboard, metal cans, and new jugs, leaving the lid on it."

In January 2022, a new State law and Local ordinances were created to help reduce emissions. The goal of the law is to reduce the amount of organic waste, like food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard debris, from being landfilled by 75 percent.

"What does this mean for you? It means that residents and businesses are required to sort and separately collect compostable and recycling separately from trash and subscribe to services for both," explained Chu and Taj Reid, the Community Outreach Manager of California Waste Solutions.

They added, "Apartment buildings are also required to educate residents and employees and have assessable and label carts or bins."

WM and California Waste Solutions are working together with the city of Oakland to ensure the community follows proper recycling protocols. Oakland Recycles is here to answer your questions and offer support.

For more information, visit here.