Remains of World War II veteran finally buried in Bay Area after 80 years as an 'unknown soldier'

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Veterans Day, a World War II veteran was finally put to rest in the East Bay after his remains were identified after 80 years and returned to his family.

The funeral was held on Veterans Day in Lafayette with a 21 gun salute.

Army 1st Lieutenant Herman Jerry Sundstad was killed in World War II in the jungles of the Pacific Theater.

But his remains could not be identified, so he was buried as an "unknown soldier" in Hawaii for 80 years.

In June of this year, DNA analysis finally identified him.

His 80 year-old daughter, Dianne Carbine of Clayton, was notified.

Her father died a month before she was born.

"They awarded me all of his awards, purple, cross, and bronze star, like eight or 10 different awards, they awarded them all to me. It's been so powerful and so emotional up and down," Carbine said.

Lt. Sundstad's remains landed in the Bay Area last Friday and were escorted to Walnut Creek.

Extended family gathered at the funeral at Oakmont Memorial Park as the World War II veteran's grandchildren memorialized him.

"Friday night, I got to meet my dad for the first time. And I got to touch him for the first time. And then this afternoon, I said goodbye to him when they closed the casket. So, it's been a lot of tears and a lot of joy," Carbine said.

This was a Veterans Day acknowledged by many.

The patriotic music at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek brought back memories for some in the audience.

"I'm a little disappointed veterans are kicked around like a political football, but I do appreciate the fact that people came to this thing and said thank you for your service," Conrad Jackson, a Coast Guard Veteran said.

James Polk, an Air Force veteran held back tears, as he said, "I tear up every time I hear the National Anthem. Sorry. I believe in it. I live for it. I was willing to die for it."