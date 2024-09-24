Retired NY Judge kills self at home as FBI arrive to arrest him

CAMPBELL HALL, New York -- A former prosecutor and retired judge in Orange County, NY killed himself Tuesday as the FBI arrived at his home to arrest him.

Authorities arrived at Stewart Rosenwasser's home in Campbell Hall to arrest him as part of a corruption case, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Rosenwasser had been under investigation for taking bribes.

It appears there was an exchange of gunfire at the suspect's home, according to the FBI, which the following statement:

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Campbell Hall, NY. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

Rosenwasser has been charged with abusing the authority of his job at the Orange County DA's office by accepting $63,000 in bribe payments to investigate and prosecute two individuals who are related to the man who allegedly paid the bribes, Mout'z Soudani.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Rosenwasser resigned from the Orange County District Attorney's office in June.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit 988lifeline.org/ for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

