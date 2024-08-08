Family of East Bay teenager shot, killed by LAPD officer suing for wrongful death

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of an 18-year-old Richmond man, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police last month, says they're going to sue the city for wrongful death.

The family of Ricardo Ramirez Jr. also called on state prosecutors to file criminal charges, against the LAPD vice sergeant involved in the shooting.

Ramirez was visiting Southern California after his high school graduation.

According to the LAPD, a plain-clothes sergeant was investigating a possible dispute between the occupants of two vehicles.

The officer fired through his window, hitting and killing Ramirez.

"His journey was just beginning and that was taken away from us by a police vice sergeant from LAPD," said Ricardo Ramirez Sr. of his son.

"The only thing Ricky did that led to his death is 'Why are you?' and he was shot in the chest and killed, arms out hands open, no weapon," said Christopher Dolan, the family's attorney.

The shooting is being investigated by State Attorney General Rob Bonta.