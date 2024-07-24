SF street renamed to honor Sean Monterrosa, man shot and killed by Vallejo police in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco street has been renamed to honor a Bernal Heights man who was shot and killed by Vallejo police in June 2020.

Holly Circle and Park Street has been as renamed Sean Monterrosa Boulevard, an area where Monterrosa grew up.

Video from July 20 shows family and friends holding a block party in his honor.

Vallejo Police shot and killed a 22-year-old following a night of looting early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, Chief Shawny Williams said Sean Monterrosa was on his knees and an officer saw what appeared to be a gun in his sweatshirt. It turned out to be a hammer.

They say the event is all about promoting social justice, advocating for change and remembering Monterossa's legacy.

"We have books donated by the sf public library. My brother was a firm believer in knowledging up and reading. He was an avid reader, so we're giving free books for the community. We're feeding the community. And we're having a bunch of art activations for kids of all ages. And we're gonna get in to the performances soon," said Ashley Monterrosa, Sean's sister on Saturday.

According to the Instagram account, Justice4Sean, the offical unveiling happened earlier this week.

Monterrosa died after being shot by police in a Walgreens parking lot four years ago.

He was 22-years-old.

The officer that shot him was originally fired in 2021, but was reinstated to the force last year.