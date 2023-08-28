Vallejo officer who shot, killed Sean Monterrosa reinstated with back pay and benefits: I-Team

Jarrett Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa in June 2020 from the backseat of an unmarked police vehicle through the windshield

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A fired Vallejo Police Officer who shot and killed a man has had his job reinstated.

Vallejo Police Officers Association President Mike Nichellini confirmed to the ABC7 I-Team on Monday that Jarrett Tonn's termination has been overturned.

RELATED: Monterrosa sisters turned 'pain into purpose' in year since brother was killed by Vallejo officer

Tonn shot and killed Sean Monterrosa June 2, 2020 from the backseat of an unmarked police vehicle through the windshield.

Monterrosa was outside a Walgreens where there had been a looting. Vallejo police said he was crouched down in a half kneeling position, moving his hands towards his waist area revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun. It turned out to be a hammer.

RELATED: Vallejo PD says Monterrosa was at half-kneel when shot in back of head by officer

Tonn's attorney tells the I-Team his termination was overturned at arbitration along with all allegations to his use of force.

He was reinstated with a letter of reprimand for failing to timely activate his body worn camera.

VIDEO: Vallejo police release bodycam footage from fatal shooting of Sean Monterrosa

He also received full back pay and benefits.

Sean's sisters, Michelle and Ashley, are planning to hold a press conference with their attorney on Thursday.