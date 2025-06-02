24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Several lanes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closed for emergency repairs, Caltrans says

Monday, June 2, 2025 10:08PM
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Several lanes are closed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge as emergency repairs are underway on Monday.

Caltrans crews discovered unsound concrete breaking apart on the upper deck.

Westbound lane 2 and eastbound lanes 2 and 3 are closed, with lane 1 still open in both directions for the next several hours and will likely impact afternoon commutes.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to find alternate routes.

You can track the latest Bay Area traffic conditions here.

