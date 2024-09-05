49ers' Ricky Pearsall watches practice from sidelines 5 days after being shot in chest

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall watched practice from the sidelines in Santa Clara on Thursday.

This comes just five days after the wideout was shot in the chest during what police call an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about that shooting during a news conference on Thursday.

"It's a miracle, where he got shot is two inches below his tattoo with praying hands, like the whole story is kinda amazing," said Shanahan.

Surveillance video exclusively shared with ABC7 News on Wednesday shows of the suspect running and dropping the gun shortly after the shooting.

The 17-year-old is due back in juvenile court Tuesday for a pre-trial conference. He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi automatic firearm, and attempted second degree robbery.

RELATED: Teen arraigned on attempted murder in shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall says he is very sorry

San Francisco's District Attorney told us it will be at least two weeks before she decides if she will try to prosecute him as an adult.

As for Pearsall, he is expected to make a full recovery but will miss at least four games as the 49ers give him time to recover.

The Niners season starts with Monday Night Football right here on ABC7.