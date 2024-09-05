EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments Ricky Pearsall shooting suspect flees Union Square crime scene

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square, and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Exclusive video shows the moments after 49ers first-round pick Ricky Pearsall was shot in San Francisco's Union Square and the 17-year-old suspect being apprehended.

In the video, obtained by ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim, you can see a group of people frantically running down Geary Street at 3:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Fifteen seconds after the group runs by, surveillance shows a figure dressed all in black also running. He drops a gun, identified by officers as an unregistered glock, and is clutching his left arm. He walks across the street, where he encounters SFPD.

According to the police report obtained by Lim, an officer noticed the young man's arm was bleeding. He then asked, "who shot you? Do you know who did this? What's your name?" The young man didn't respond.He's then taken into custody.

RELATED: Teen arraigned on attempted murder in shooting of 49ers' Ricky Pearsall says he is very sorry

Just around the corner on Grant, police were tending to Pearsall, who'd been shot in the chest.

A woman who requested she be called "Shan," who was vacationing from Manchester, England, said she and her friend were just feet away from Pearsall when he was shot.

"We walked out of Macy's, and we both noticed the guy next to us, becasue he had two big shopping bags. One was a Rimowa, the other was a big orange Louis Vuitton bag," Shan said via FaceTime on her way to the airport to fly back to England.

According to the police report, Pearsall said the suspect told him "give me everything you got!"

EXCLUSIVE: SF DA explains teen suspect's attempted murder charge in shooting of 49ers' Pearsall

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins announced attempted murder charges against the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall.

Documents show Pearsall was wearing a white gold chain valued at $30,000 and a Rolex valued at $9,000 on his wrist. He wore them during an autograph signing earlier in the day.

Shan says what happened next was chaotic.

"We walked a few meters in front of him and heard commotion. When we turned around, a young boy, dressed all in black, was trying to grab his bags," she said.

As Shan tells it, that's when she saw the suspect pulling the gun and the ensuing struggle for both Pearsall's bags and the weapon.

"He was not giving up without a fight. He's brave," Shan said.