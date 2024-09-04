49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting: Teen suspect facing attempted murder charge, SF DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges she's filing against the 17-year-old accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in Union Square.

DA Jenkins says the teen will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi automatic fire arm, second-degree attempted robbery and several gun charges.

Investigators believe the teen followed Pearsall from his parked Tesla, and they were both shot in the scuffle on Saturday.

DA Jenkins says a judge will decide whether the teen can be tried in adult court.

The suspect is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

