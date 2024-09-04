  • Watch Now

49ers' Ricky Pearsall shooting: Teen suspect facing attempted murder charge, SF DA says

ByTim Johns and ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 1:27AM
Teen suspect facing attempted murder charge in Pearsall shooting: DA
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins announced attempted murder charges against the 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges she's filing against the 17-year-old accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in Union Square.

DA Jenkins says the teen will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi automatic fire arm, second-degree attempted robbery and several gun charges.

RELATED: 49ers' John Lynch gives update on Ricky Pearsall after San Francisco shooting: 'Fortunate young man'

Investigators believe the teen followed Pearsall from his parked Tesla, and they were both shot in the scuffle on Saturday.

DA Jenkins says a judge will decide whether the teen can be tried in adult court.

The suspect is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

VIDEO: SFPD officer recounts rushing to aid 49ers' Ricky Pearsall after he was shot

A witness and a San Francisco police officer describe the moment 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot, and coming to his aid.
