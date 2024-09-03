49ers' John Lynch gives update on Ricky Pearsall after San Francisco shooting: 'Fortunate young man'

Pearsall was shot in the chest in San Francisco's Union Square during an attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch spoke during a press conference on Tuesday and gave an update on rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot in San Francisco last weekend.

"Just by the grace of God, Ricky Pearsall's here with the team and doing really well, and just wanted to address that situation from a team perspective. We just all feel incredibly blessed," said Lynch.

This is an image of San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch speaking after Ricky Pearsall's injury after being shot during attempted robbery.

Pearsall was shot in the chest in San Francisco's Union Square just before 4 p.m. Saturday during an attempted robbery.

Lynch said he spoke to Pearsall Tuesday morning, and said Pearsall wants to express our gratitude to a variety of people, including the San Francisco Police Department for their incredible response.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall jogs on the field during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 10, 2024. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The first officer to arrive on the scene of the shooting was Sgt. Joelle Harrell. She is being described as a hero, who may have saved Pearsall's life.

"I want to in particular recognize Joelle Harrell. I met Joelle. I met her husband, Frank, who happened to be in charge of everything at the hospital at San Francisco General. But his wife was the first on the scene. And think we've all seen the measures she went to to make Ricky comfortable and, and she was, she was there for him in a real rough time. And I know how appreciative Ricky is of that. We're appreciative to the entire police department. They just were tremendous," Lynch said.

Lynch also gave thanks to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott and San Francisco General Hospital.

"The care that they gave Ricky and his family, the respect, the way they handled things was just, was, was unbelievable. And we're eternally grateful for that."

Lynch also thanked the 49ers staff.

A 17-year-old male from Tracy, California, attempted to rob Ricky Pearsall, resulting in a struggle between the two, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Both Pearsall and the suspect were shot during the struggle.

After Pearsall was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, police announced that he was in stable condition. He was upgraded to fair condition Sunday morning and released from the hospital soon after, less than 24 hours following the shooting.

Chief William Scott said the suspect was arrested right after the shooting. The initial investigation indicated he was acting alone "as far as we know," Scott said, adding that police would continue to scour the many surveillance cameras in the area as the probe continues.

Scott said there was "no indication" that the suspect had targeted Pearsall because he is a professional football player and added that there was one gun involved, with multiple shots fired.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said a charging decision on the suspect, whom she noted is a juvenile, would be made Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list on Monday, and will miss at least four games due to his injury.

"And hopefully this, this makes everyone step back and pause, and like I said, it's miraculous the kid (is) doing as well as he is, he's in good spirits," Lynch said.

"We're gonna put our support and love behind Ricky and work through this... it is a game week. But this really makes you stop and reflect on how precious life is. He's a very fortunate young man, just we're so grateful for so many people that allow the outcome to be as good as it could possibly be."

