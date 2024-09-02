49ers put Ricky Pearsall on NFI list after WR shot in chest during attempted robbery in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list Monday after he was shot in the chest Saturday during an attempted robbery in San Francisco.

With the designation, Pearsall will be sidelined for at least four games.

Doctors familiar with wounds similar to those of 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall say he is extremely lucky to be able to walk out of the hospital a day after being shot in the chest.

Pearsall, 23, had been listed as "serious but stable condition" on Saturday and upgraded to "fair condition" Sunday before being released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Pearsall's mother said Sunday in a social media post that the bullet exited out her son's back and missed his vital organs, adding that he is "extremely lucky."

The suspect, a 17-year-old male from Tracy, California, was arrested Saturday, according to San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

