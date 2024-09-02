Here's what political implications shooting of Ricky Pearsall has on San Francisco's mayor race

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier discusses the political implications of Ricky Pearsall's shooting in San Francisco in the upcoming mayoral election.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier discusses the political implications of Ricky Pearsall's shooting in San Francisco in the upcoming mayoral election.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier discusses the political implications of Ricky Pearsall's shooting in San Francisco in the upcoming mayoral election.

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier discusses the political implications of Ricky Pearsall's shooting in San Francisco in the upcoming mayoral election.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Top contenders in the race for San Francisco mayor issued statements on social media about the latest shooting 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

RELATED: 49ers' Ricky Pearsall released from hospital after being shot in San Francisco robbery attempt: team

On X, Daniel Lurie wrote, "This senseless violence must end."

Aaron Peskin said, "Police moved quickly to arrest a suspect."

Asha Safai said, "Violence like this has no place in our city."

And Mark Farrell pointed the finger at city leadership, writing "Enough is enough. If we want public safety in San Francisco, then we need change in City Hall."

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery at Union Square, authorities confirm

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier joined us to discuss the political implications of this latest incident at Union Square, police staffing numbers and how the shooting drives the discussion and debate in the race for mayor.

Watch the full interview in the player above.