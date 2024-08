WATCH LIVE: SF 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery at Union Square, authorities confirm

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery incident at Union Square on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Grant and Geary Streets where there was a report of a double shooting.

Authorities say the shooter has been arrested.

Pearsall's condition was not immediately made available, nor was information about the robbery suspect.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.