From Narcan to gun locks, new vending machines in Sonoma Co. dispense free lifesaving items

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Some new health and wellness vending machines in Sonoma County are raising a few eyebrows, while providing access to lifesaving supplies from Narcan to gun locks -- and it's all free.

From a distance, it looks like your basic vending machine at Santa Rosa Junior College, but a closer look tells you it's anything but. Soft drinks? No. Condoms and pregnancy tests? Yes. And there's much more.

"Really the goal for this is to meet people where they're at, break down restrictions that prevent people to get these, geographical or financial," said Ryan DeHart, Sonoma County Public Health Preparedness Manager.

Ryan DeHart from Sonoma County Health Services says new "Health To Go" vending machines are part of a new initiative, offering free resources, like Narcan, which can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose. Last February, two Santa Rosa teens died from Fentanyl poisoning.

"These tragedies are preventable. Being able to get these products out to the community who need them most is the goal of the community," DeHart said.

"Especially the Narcan, I keep one in my car and one at my house. It's an everyday essential. Having one accessible here is key," said Santa Rosa JC student Quinn Adar.

Right now, three vending machines are set up across Sonoma County, including the Russian River Health and Wellness Center in Guerneville.

One of the more surprising items in the vending machine is something you might not expect: a cable gun lock.

"I'm excited and surprised about the gun locks," said Rebecca Norwick.

Rebecca Norwick from Santa Rosa Junior College Student Health Services says partnering with the county on this project is vital.

"Our mission is centered on social responsibility, and our values include promoting the health of our entire community," Norwick said.

The county says it's about access and privacy.

There's a three-item limit. The machine does ask a few demographic questions, but all transactions are anonymous.

Four more vending machines are planned. Federal and county funds are footing the bill.